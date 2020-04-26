Global Metamaterial Technologies Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Metamaterial Technologies market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Metamaterial Technologies Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Metamaterial Technologies market.”

A Metamaterial is a material engineered to have a property that is not found in naturally occurring materials.They are made from assemblies of multiple elements fashioned from composite materials such as metals or plastics. The materials are usually arranged in repeating patterns, at scales that are smaller than the wavelengths of the phenomena they influence. Metamaterials derive their properties not from the properties of the base materials, but from their newly designed structures. Their precise shape, geometry, size, orientation and arrangement gives them their smart properties capable of manipulating electromagnetic waves: by blocking, absorbing, enhancing, or bending waves, to achieve benefits that go beyond what is possible with conventional materials.

Potential applications of metamaterials are diverse and include optical filters, medical devices, remote aerospace applications, sensor detection and infrastructure monitoring, smart solar power management, crowd control, radomes, high-frequency battlefield communication and lenses for high-gain antennas, improving ultrasonic sensors, and even shielding structures from earthquakes.Metamaterials offer the potential to create superlenses. Such a lens could allow imaging below the diffraction limit that is the minimum resolution that can be achieved by conventional glass lenses. A form of invisibility was demonstrated using gradient-index materials. Acoustic and seismic metamaterials are also research areas. Metamaterial technology is interdisciplinary and involves such fields as electrical engineering, electromagnetics, classical optics, solid state physics, microwave and antenna engineering, optoelectronics, material sciences, nanoscience and semiconductor engineering.

The global Metamaterial Technologies market is valued at 600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metamaterial Technologies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metamaterial Technologies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Applied EM

Alight Technologies ApS

Colossal Storage Corporation

Echodyne Corporation

Evolv Technology

Fianium

Fractal Antenna Systems (FRACTAL)

Inframat Corporation

Kymeta Corporation

Luminus Devices

Medical Wirelessnsing (MediWiSe)

Metamagnetics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Radio and Microwave

Photonic

Terahertz

Acoustic

Segment by Application

Communication and Radar

Imaging

Solar

Acoustic Devices

