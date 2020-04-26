How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Conveyor Maintenance Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain

Analysis Report on Conveyor Maintenance Market

Mining companies are aiming at reducing operating expenses and are therefore engaging in economic and flexible contract options. Rio Tinto, Glencore and Anglo American are among the leading mining companies in Australia that engage in multiple short-term contracts for different components and services. Although belt replacement maintenance depends on multiple factors such as operating loads, belt speed and other factors, belts with width 2000mm-2400mm require less frequent maintenance as compared to lower width belts. For components such as idlers & roller and pulley lagging, mining companies prefer opting for lowest price per unit as they require highest volume replacement.

Plant expansion and capacity addition in the mining sector to create lucrative growth opportunities

As the mining industry is witnessing relatively moderate growth, mining companies aiming at extracting high volume of coal and iron ore are expected to invest significantly in infrastructure and machinery. The clearance of a number of billion dollar projects that aim to expand existing operations or establish new plants is likely to create lucrative opportunities for both installers as well as maintenance service providers. With average service and maintenance contracts ranging from 3 to 5 years, service providers can focus on flexible service and component replacement packages.

Mining and coal handling and management of power plants to contribute significantly to the maintenance services market; however, the market is anticipated to be boosted by sales of replacement components

By end-use industry, the mining segment is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the assessment period and account for over 70% share by the end of 2026. Owing to declining demand from component services and maintenance services in coal fired plants, the others segment will likely hold a significant market share during the assessment period. Revenue from the mining segment is estimated to reach US$ 404.5 Mn by 2016 end and is projected to create incremental $ opportunity in excess of US$ 165 Mn between 2016 and 2026. Increasing mineral commodity production in Western Australia and New South Wales is anticipated to significantly boost the revenue of the segment.

