How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Data Monetization Market Growth Analysis by 2028

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data monetization market. Key players profiled in the data monetization market include Adastra Group, CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights Ltd., Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited, Mahindra ComViva, Mnubo, Netscout Systems, Inc., Paxata, Inc., Optiva Inc., (Redknee Solutions Inc.), ALC, SAP SE, SQLstream, Inc. and Virtusa Corporation.

The global data monetization market is segmented as below:

Global Data Monetization Market, by Component

Platform

Software Standalone Suite

Services Professional Services Data as a Service



Global Data Monetization Market, by Method

Indirect Data Monetization

Direct Data Monetization

Global Data Monetization Market, by Industry Vertical

Telecom

E-Commerce & Retail

BFSI Consumer Finance/Banking Business Banking Capital Markets

Insurance

Healthcare

Travel & Logistics

Others (Media & Entertainment)

Global Data Monetization Market, by Application

Sales & Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Capital Asset Management

Remote Equipment Monitoring

Others (Workforce Management)

Global Data Monetization Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



