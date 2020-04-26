How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Latin America Market Price Analysis 2019-2028

A recent market study on the global Latin America market reveals that the global Latin America market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Latin America market is discussed in the presented study.

major players in the capnography equipment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Smiths Medical, and Welch Allyn, Inc.

The capnography equipment market in Latin America has been segmented into the following:

LATAM Capnography Equipment Market, by Products

Capnographs Mainstream Capnography Sidestream Capnography Microstream Capnography



Disposables

LATAM Capnography Equipment Market, by End-users

Hospitals Operating Room Intensive Care Units Emergency Rooms Post-anesthesia Care Unit General Care Floor

Ambulatory

Others

LATAM Capnography Equipment Market, by Applications

Procedural Sedation

Anesthetics

Diagnosis and Monitoring of Patients

Others

LATAM Capnography Equipment Market, by Countries

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of LATAM

