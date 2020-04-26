Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2048 2017 – 2025

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Continuous Passive Motion Devices market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Continuous Passive Motion Devices market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Analysis of the Global Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study which provides a detailed understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the Continuous Passive Motion Devices market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study demonstrates the historical and current market trends to predict the roadmap of the Continuous Passive Motion Devices market in the coming years.

Regional Overview

Our team of analysts at PMR, trace the major developments within the Continuous Passive Motion Devices landscape in various geographies. The market share and value of each region are discussed in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments, mergers and acquisitions of leading companies operating in the Continuous Passive Motion Devices market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers crucial insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Key players are focused on introducing the products with pioneering formulas. The increased investment by the government organizations and public sectors to rehabilitate and overcome the disability, is expected to drive the market. The market of continuous passive motion device is segmented on the basis of age group into children, adults and geriatrics. Separate devices are available for the treatment of children and adults which facilitate the overall treatment. The continuous passive motion devices are used in hospitals, nursing facility, long term care centers and also at home.

By regional presence, the global continuous passive motion device market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market of continuous passive motion devices globally, owing to the presence of reimbursement scenarios, health awareness and well-equipped machinery. The availability of better health facilities and skilled professionals makes Europe the second largest market of continuous passive motion devices. The increasing concern towards better healthcare system and the increasing prevalence of joint surgery in APAC region is anticipated to grow the advanced medical nutrition market in this region.

Some of the major key players in the global market of continuous passive motion devices are Furniss Corporation, Surgi-Care, Bio-Med Inc., BTL., Chattanooga, Chinesport Rehabilitation and Medical Equipment S.p.a Cap. Soc., Rimec S.r.l and Oped.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Continuous Passive Motion Device Market Segments.

Global Continuous Passive Motion Device Market Dynamics.

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016.

Global Continuous Passive Motion Device Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025.

Global Continuous Passive Motion Device Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Global Continuous Passive Motion Device Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

