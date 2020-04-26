Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Workwear to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2027

Analysis of the Global Workwear Market

Key Insights Highlighted in the Report

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of established market players

Adoption regulatory policies of the Workwear market in various end-use industries

Country-wise analysis of the Workwear market in different regions

Key technological and product developments related to the Workwear

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Segmentation of the Workwear Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

VF Corporation

Williamson Dickie

Fristads Kansas Group

Aramark

Alsico

Adolphe Lafont

Carhartt

Engelbert Strauss

UniFirst

G&K Services

Sioen

Cintas

Hultafors Group

Johnsons Apparelmaster

Aditya Birla

Van Puijenbroek Textiel

Dura-Wear

China Garments

Provogue

Wokdiwei

Aoruina

Dise Garment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Anti-Static Workwear

Anti-Acid Workwear

Anti-Flaming Workwear

Segment by Application

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture & Forestry Industry

