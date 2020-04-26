The impact of the coronavirus on the Global Automatic Identification System Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Restraints Forecast 2025

Global Automatic Identification System Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Automatic Identification System market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Automatic Identification System market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Automatic Identification System market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Automatic Identification System market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Automatic Identification System market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Automatic Identification System market during the assessment period.

MEA is also expected to stay a lucrative region during the forecast period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2017-2027. The growth of MEA’s automatic identification system is driven with the rise of oil business in gulf countries. These countries have a huge sea operations due to oil exports. This oil business is creating a huge demand for AIS. High speed two-way communication and navigation is required for security purposes. This region is witnessing a significant demand for AIS, and is expected to contribute to the growth of the AIS market during the forecast period. Qatar’s National Security Shield Project, is also focusing on AIS, including the latest technology for the security of coastal areas. This demand from the government is creating a huge competition among vendors to stay ahead in terms of technology. The high demand for AIS in this region is fuelling the global AIS market. Furthermore, the countries in Middle East are developing the IT sector. The integration of IT in AIS has paved the way for usage of AIS in a large number of applications, thereby greatly

enhancing its utility. For instance, the use of Big Data Analytics on AIS helps defense agencies predict and detect anti-national activities with the support of domain awareness and maritime intelligence.

The incompetency of software may hinder the growth of the global market in many regions

In spite of continuous technological advancements in the software for AIS, the software still lags behind many attacking methods developed till now. The technology will still take some more time to reach perfection. For instance, the software in AIS is not able to check if messages actually originate from vessels sending them, which gives a chance for attackers to spoof or hijack information. These technical complexities which the software still lags behind and can pose restraints for the AIS market growth. The AIS sometimes predict wrong weather. The transmission of fake weather forecasts related to AIS can also pose a great challenge for its market growth.

