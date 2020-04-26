The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for BFSI A2P SMS Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2024

The latest report on the BFSI A2P SMS market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the BFSI A2P SMS market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the BFSI A2P SMS market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the BFSI A2P SMS market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global BFSI A2P SMS market.

The report reveals that the BFSI A2P SMS market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the BFSI A2P SMS market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the BFSI A2P SMS market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each BFSI A2P SMS market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

The report segments the Switzerland A2P SMS market for BFSI industry, on the basis of applications into pushed content services, customer relationship management (CRM), promotional campaigns, interactive services, and other (inquiry related) services. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross segment analysis for the Switzerland A2P SMS market for BFSI industry and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights on macro as well as micro level.

GMS, Dialogue Communications Ltd., Infobip Ltd., FORTYTWO Group Ltd., Silverstreet BV, Symsoft AB, Beepsend AB, Ogangi Corporation, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, AMD Telecom S.A., and mBlox, Inc. are some of the few major players operating within the Switzerland A2P SMS market, which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Below is the list of acronyms used in the report: A2P – Application- to- person CRM – Customer Relationship Management OECD – Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development SDFB – Swiss Design Institute for Banking and Finance FINMA – Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FDPA – Federal Data Protection Act FMIA – Financial Market Infrastructure Act FIDLEG – Swiss Financial Services Act FINIG – Financial Institution Law



Important Doubts Related to the BFSI A2P SMS Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the BFSI A2P SMS market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the BFSI A2P SMS market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the BFSI A2P SMS market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the BFSI A2P SMS market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the BFSI A2P SMS market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the BFSI A2P SMS market

