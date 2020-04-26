Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth and Forecast by 2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market. Hence, companies in the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution Market

The global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market.

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

Web Real-time Communication (RTC) Solution Market Type Solution Service Consulting service Implementation service Integration service Maintenance service Deployment Model Public cloud Private cloud Hybrid cloud Application Social networking Gaming Voice calling Video conferencing Other Vertical BFSI Public sector Manufacturing sector Transportation & logistics sector Healthcare sector Media & entertainment sector IT & telecom sector Retail sector Energy & utility sector



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Avaya Inc.

Google Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ericsson AB

TokBox Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Plivo Inc.

Twilio, Inc.

