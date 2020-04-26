Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth and Forecast by 2027
The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market. Hence, companies in the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.
Assessment of the Global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution Market
The global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).
As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
The report splits the global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market into different market segments such as:
The region-wise segmentation offers critical information such as the market share, revenue analysis, and market attractiveness of each region.
Key Segments Covered
- Web Real-time Communication (RTC) Solution Market
- Type
- Solution
- Service
- Consulting service
- Implementation service
- Integration service
- Maintenance service
- Deployment Model
- Public cloud
- Private cloud
- Hybrid cloud
- Application
- Social networking
- Gaming
- Voice calling
- Video conferencing
- Other
- Vertical
- BFSI
- Public sector
- Manufacturing sector
- Transportation & logistics sector
- Healthcare sector
- Media & entertainment sector
- IT & telecom sector
- Retail sector
- Energy & utility sector
- Type
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Avaya Inc.
- Google Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Ericsson AB
- TokBox Inc.
- Mitel Networks Corporation
- AT&T Inc.
- Plivo Inc.
- Twilio, Inc.
