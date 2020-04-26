World coronavirus Dispatch: IoT Platform to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2028
The global IoT Platform market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this IoT Platform market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the IoT Platform market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the IoT Platform market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the IoT Platform market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:
Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., PTC Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation and General Electric are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.
The IoT Platform market has been segmented as below:
The IoT Platform Market, By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud
The IoT Platform Market, By Application
- Inventory Management
- Human Capital Management
- Customer Service
- Enterprise Performance Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Infrastructure Management
- Other (Security, Asset Performance Management)
The IoT Platform Market, By Industry Vertical
- Retail
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Oil and Gas
- Transportation and Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Government and Defense
- Energy
- Other (Education, Hospitality)
The IoT Platform Analysis, By Country/Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the IoT Platform market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the IoT Platform market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on IoT Platform Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global IoT Platform market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the IoT Platform market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
