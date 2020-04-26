World coronavirus Dispatch: IoT Platform to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2028

The global IoT Platform market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this IoT Platform market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the IoT Platform market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the IoT Platform market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the IoT Platform market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., PTC Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation and General Electric are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The IoT Platform market has been segmented as below:

The IoT Platform Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

The IoT Platform Market, By Application

Inventory Management

Human Capital Management

Customer Service

Enterprise Performance Management

Supply Chain Management

Infrastructure Management

Other (Security, Asset Performance Management)

The IoT Platform Market, By Industry Vertical

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Oil and Gas

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy

Other (Education, Hospitality)

The IoT Platform Analysis, By Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the IoT Platform market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the IoT Platform market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on IoT Platform Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global IoT Platform market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the IoT Platform market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

