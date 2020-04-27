Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Veggie Crisps Market to Reach US$ Million at xx% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026
New Study on the Global Veggie Crisps Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Veggie Crisps market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Veggie Crisps market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Veggie Crisps market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
As per the report, the global Veggie Crisps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Veggie Crisps , surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Veggie Crisps market post the COVID-19 pandemic
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Veggie Crisps market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Veggie Crisps market
Competitive Outlook
The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Veggie Crisps market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.
Prominent players covered in the report are:
Regional Assessment
The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.
Key Players
Some of the key players engaged in the business of veggie crisps market are BRAD'S PLANT BASED, LLC, Frito-Lay, Proper Crisps, FINN CRISP, Cofresh Snack Foods, Nims Fruit Crisps Limited, Bare Snacks, LesserEvil, Lam's Foods Inc., Yum Yum Chips, and others.
Global Veggie Crisps Market: Key Product Launches
Increasing consumer awareness, support from government organizations, and especially from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), food manufacturers and private label brands are more focused towards launching new products in the vegan food category. For instance,
- For instance, in November 2018, U.K. based brand Fairfields Farm has launched Vegan Bacon & Tomato Crisp a vegan-friendly meat flavored crisps to appeal the range of customers looking for plant-based food products.
- In June 2018, Bare Snacks launched a new line of veggie chips that are baked not fried, it includes Beet veggie chips, Carrot Veggie Chips, and Sweet Potato Veggie Chips
- In 2017, Noberasco launched a new line of vegetable chips, a line of vegetable chips made from beets, sweet potatoes, peppers, carrots, and tomatoes.
- In 2016, Nim’s Fruit Crisps launched air-dried veggie crisps, the three new varieties launched by the company are tomato-cucumber, pepper-courgette, and beet-parsni veggie crisps.
Brief Approach to Research
Our analysis will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.
Key Data Points Covered in the Report
Some of the key data points covered in our report include:
- An overview of the veggie crisps market, including background and evolution
- Macroeconomic factors affecting the veggie crisps market and its potential
- Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends in veggie crisps market
- Detailed value chain analysis of the veggie crisps market
- Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study of veggie crisps market
- In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants in veggie crisps market
- Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario
- Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants in veggie crisps market
- Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in veggie crisps market
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Veggie Crisps market:
- What is the estimated value of the global Veggie Crisps market in 2020?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Veggie Crisps market after the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Veggie Crisps market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Veggie Crisps market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Veggie Crisps market?
