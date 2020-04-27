APAC Electric Scooters and Motorcycles Market to Reach 31.2 million units by 2025

The rapid urbanization in the region is expected to drive the demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) electric scooters and motorcycles market. Emerging economies, such as India and China, are witnessing a rising demand for two-wheelers, as the transport system in major cities is inefficient in handling the passenger load. A United Nations report mentioned that during the 2014–2050 period, about 292 million and 404 million urban dwellers would be added in China and India, respectively. The travelers in urban cities require vehicles mostly for intra-city travel, for which electric scooters and motorcycles are most suited.

Witnessing a 7.6% CAGR in the forecast period (2018–2025), the Asia-Pacific (APAC) electric scooters and motorcycles market is predicted to reach the production capacity of 31.2 million units by 2025, growing significantly from 17.3 million units in 2017. The drivers of the market growth are increasing awareness about the environment and rapid urbanization. Both the scooters and motorcycles are two-wheeler vehicles, which are designed to carry two riders, including the driver. The electric ones can be charged from traditional wall outlets and often are equipped with a removable battery.

The categories of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) electric scooters and motorcycles market based on technology are battery and plug-in. In 2017, with more than 95.0% sales volume share, the plug-in category dominated the market. Even in the forecast period, the plug-in category is expected to register the higher volume CAGR. This can be ascribed to its easy operation compared to other technologies. Further, the inadequate infrastructure in the region regarding battery swapping stations, would contribute to the demand for plug-in technology.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) electric scooters and motorcycles market is observing a shift from SLA batteries to the Li-on batteries. This can be ascribed to the declining prices of the latter and their benefits over the SLA ones. In the region, majority of the electric two-wheelers run on SLA batteries, where each battery contains 10–20 kgs of lead, which is deemed as a highly toxic substance. On the other hand, Li-on batteries have comparatively safer and have a longer life span, higher density, and charge faster.

In the recent past, the prospects of growth for the manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) electric scooters and motorcycles market were the best in countries including China and Japan, when compared to others in the region. For instance, approximately 14% of the population in China owned either an electric scooter or a bicycle, in 2017. As the market in these countries has started to saturate, manufacturers are shifting their focus to Southeast Asian countries, such as Indonesia and Vietnam. These countries are already a strong base for conventional two-wheelers, which would make it easier for the manufacturers to launch the electric versions, amidst rising environmental concerns.