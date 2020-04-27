ATV and UTV Market GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, DEMAND, GROWTH ANALYSIS, SHARE, REVENUE, MANUFACTURERS AND FORECAST 2025

Summary

ATV’s are single-seated, small, open motor vehicles with ability to operate on variety of terrains such as snow, forests, mountains, and other rough terrains. However, UTV’s have multiple seating capacity and can carry more than one rider safely. UTV’s are also called as Side by Side as they feature side by side seating facility for passengers. These vehicles have deep-threaded tires, which allows the ATV and UTV to be driven on the muddy, rocky, and other such rough terrains.

The ATV and UTV market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of power sport and recreational activities worldwide.The global ATV & UTV market is segmented into vehicle type, displacement, fuel type, application, end-user vertical, and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into ATV and UTV. Displacement of vehicle is categorized as 400 (CC), 400-800 (CC), and 800 (CC). Fuel type is further classified into gasoline powered, diesel powered, electric powered, and solar powered.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Polaris Industries, Inc., Deere & Company., Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., ARCTIC CAT INC., Honda Motor Company, BRP, HISUN, KYMCO, Suzuki, and others.

Based on application, the market is categorized into utility, sports, and others. End-user vertical is segregated into agriculture, military, mountaineering, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world ATV and UTV market.

The market projections from 2017 to 2025 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of ATV and UTV market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 ATV and UTV Market Size

2.2 ATV and UTV Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 ATV and UTV Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 ATV and UTV Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players ATV and UTV Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into ATV and UTV Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global ATV and UTV Sales by Product

4.2 Global ATV and UTV Revenue by Product

4.3 ATV and UTV Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global ATV and UTV Breakdown Data by End User

