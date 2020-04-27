Ayurvedic Market 2027 Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts

Ayurveda is an Indian medicine system that is derived from “Ayurvedic” natural form and alternative medicine. Ayurvedic medicine is one of the world’s oldest holistic healing system. It is based on the belief that health and wellness depend on the delicate balance between the mind, body, and spirit.

The ayurvedic market is anticipated to grow by the increase in awareness of the adverse effects of allopathy among consumers. However, the lack of standardization of procedures to manufacture ayurvedic products and inconsistent supply of raw materials are restraining the market growth. Moreover, expanding medical tourism across the globe is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd

2. Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

3. Dabur India Limited

4. Emami Limited

5. Himalaya Drug Company

6. Leverayush

7. Patanjali Ayurved Limited

8. SHREE BAIDYANATH AYURVED BHAWAN PVT. LTD.

9. Vicco Laboratories

10. Welex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

The ayurvedic market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. Based on product the market is segmented as health care products, personal care products, skin care, hair care products, oral care products and drugs. On the basis of application the market is categorized as supermarkets, pharmacies, departmental stores, beauty spa/salon, internet retailing and specialty stores.

Ayurvedic Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Ayurvedic Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

