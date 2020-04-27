B2B E-Commerce Platform Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Type (On-Premise and Cloud); Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises); End-user Industry (Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, General Industries, and Others)

The latest B2B E-Commerce Platform market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving B2B E-Commerce Platform market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008088/

North America was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. North America is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technological development. In the past 3 years, the region witnessed significant adoption of B2B e-commerce platform across all the sectors. The B2B e-commerce platform market in North America is primarily driven by growing demand from electrical and electronics, arts & crafts, apparel, construction equipment, medical equipment, automotive, and transportation sectors.

Market Insights

Growing Internet Penetration Propels the B2B E-Commerce Platform Market

The advent of the internet had taken global business markets by storm at the start of the 21st century. Countries that realized its potentials have made most of the business opportunities provided by the internet and have been successful in improving their economies. With the rollout of the internet, different business models were created and e-commerce is one such example. The e-commerce industry gathered pace in the early part of this decade with advancements in the internet infrastructures & speed, as well as increasing smartphones and internet penetration among the users. E-commerce sparked an upheaval in the consumers buying behavior and also changed the ways in which businesses interact with each other. With the changing face of the e-commerce industry, the commercial transactions that are conducted electronically on the internet have also undergone vast changes owing to the advances in the technology. Additionally, mobile commerce is transforming the face of B2B marketing as more than 42% of the B2B merchants utilize mobile devices in the purchase process. Right from comparing prices to observing a plethora of other features as well, new generation buyers are utilizing more and more mobile devices for purchasing the products. Moreover, in some of the developing countries across the globe such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Egypt, and others are highly investing on enhancing the internet speed in the countries to support the e-commerce sector. In addition, countries such as, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Poland, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, among others have limited manufacturing output and the firms highly tend towards procuring various products from different countries. These countries have robust internet access, which in turn supports businesses to utilize e-commerce platforms for gaining better products deals with the negotiable prices. The awareness of the benefits of using the internet to purchase products among the manufacturers, warehouses, distributors is stalling significantly in recent years. Additionally, the software providers across the globe are continuously improvising their software modules, which is again attracting the B2B e-commerce industry players. Hence, coupling the awareness related to internet usage with an attraction towards robust B2B e-commerce software, the B2B e-commerce platform is expected to surge over the years.

Further, with the advent and commercialization of 5G technology across the globe is expected to drive the businesses of market players operating in B2B e-commerce platform market to improve their software competencies as this technology reduces latency rate and thereby helps businesses to access the real-time information with respect to their business activities. Thus, penetration of the internet has been playing a crucial role in driving the B2B e-commerce platform market.

Type Insights

The global B2B e-commerce platform market by type was led by the on-premise segment. The cloud segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Enterprise Size Insights

The global B2B e-commerce platform market by enterprise size was led by a large segment. SMEs segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

End-user Industry Insights

The global B2B e-commerce platform market by the end-user industry was led by the general industries segment. The general industries segment comprises of verticals such as food & beverage, health & science, clothing & apparel, footwear, accessories, and others.

Strategic Insights

The market players present in the B2B e-commerce platform market are mainly focusing on product enhancements by implementing advanced technologies. By signing partnerships, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the company to maintain its brand name globally. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2019: Insite Software Solutions, Inc. launched an e-commerce platform named InsiteCommerce 4.5.0 with additional functionality. These new functionality help enabling email list reminders provide multiple customer list share features, enhances security for commerce sites and delivers integration with inRiver cloud products.

2019: Kibo Software, Inc. launched eCommerce enhancements designed to offer B2B wholesalers, retailers, and brands a more comprehensive eCommerce platform to manage the complexity of B2B tasks while providing an intuitive user interface that business users can master. These enhanced features include key B2B account management assets and a price-quoting functionality that facilitate project and requisition lists, purchase orders, price lists, and customer sets.

2018: Shopify Inc. acquired Tictail, Inc. and all of its subsidiaries (Tictail), a Delaware corporation based in Stockholm, Sweden, which operates an e-commerce platform. This acquisition helped the company to expand its business in Europe.

GLOBAL B2B E-COMMERCE PLATFORM MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global B2B E-Commerce Platform Market by Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Global B2B E-Commerce Platform Market by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Global B2B E-Commerce Platform Market by End-user Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

General Industries

Others

Global B2B E-Commerce Platform Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Companies Mentioned

Apttus Corporation

Big Cartel, LLC

Infomart2000 Corp. (3dcart)

Insite Software Solutions, Inc.

KIBO Software, Inc.

Magneto IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Volusion, LLC.

Woocommerce (Automattic Inc.)

Purchase a Copy of Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100008088/

About Us: The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com/