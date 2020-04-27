B2C e-commerce Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2020 – 2026: Top Key Players Amazon, Walmart, Rakuten, Inc

“B2C e-commerce Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This B2C e-commerce Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Amazon, Walmart, Rakuten, Inc, Aliexpress.com, Alibaba.com, Ebay, JD.com, Flipkart, Lazada, OLX Inc. ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, B2C e-commerce industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of B2C e-commerce Market: The global market of E-commerce is largely driven by increasing usage of smart phones and desktop coupled with growing penetration of internet subscriptions across the globe. The ongoing improvement of ICT infrastructure in regions like Africa and South America provide numerous opportunities for the B2C E-commerce market to grow over the forecasted period. Other factors propelling the B2C E-Commerce market include increasing population base coupled with rising disposable incomes and rising living standard.

In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific region dominated the industry in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This region accounts for high percentage of global population and Chinese & Indian economies are one fastest growing economies of the world. Increasing disposable income and growing internet penetration is driving e-commerce market in this region.

Chinese market is going through a consumer revolution, international products taking benefit of innovative marketing, research techniques and advertising. Brand consciousness is getting more importance in attracting Chinese consumers. Luxury goods and service providers are experiencing great growth in China.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ B2C Retailers

❖ Classifieds

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ Automotive

❖ Beauty & Personal Care

❖ Books & Stationery

❖ Consumer Electronics

❖ Clothing & Footwear

❖ Home Décor

❖ Industrial & Science

❖ Sports & Leisure

❖ Travel & Tourism

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, B2C e-commerce market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

