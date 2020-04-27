Cold-Brew Coffee Market Set to Register 33.7% CAGR During 2020-2025 | KitchenAid, County Line, Primula, SharkNinja, Toddy, Coffee Gator

Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market Growth 2020-2025

Cold brewing, also called cold water extraction or cold pressing, is the process of steeping coffee grounds in water at cool temperatures for an extended period. Coarse-ground beans are soaked in water for a prolonged period of time, usually 12 hours or more. The water is normally kept at room temperature, but chilled water is also used.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold-Brew Coffee market will register a 33.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13 million by 2025, from $ 4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cold-Brew Coffee business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cold-Brew Coffee market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: KitchenAid, County Line, Primula, SharkNinja, Toddy, Coffee Gator, Takeya, OXO, German Pool, Hario, Dash, Secura, Filtron, Asobu, Cuisinart

This study considers the Cold-Brew Coffee value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

<1 liter

1-2 liters

>2 liters

The proportion of <1L segment is about 42%, and the proportion of 1-2L is about 42%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Chain cafe

Ordinary cafe

Restaurant

Home & office

The chain cafe holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 69% of the market share.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cold-Brew Coffee consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cold-Brew Coffee market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold-Brew Coffee manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold-Brew Coffee with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cold-Brew Coffee submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

