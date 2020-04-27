Coronavirus’ business impact: Mounting Prices of Coupled With Onset of Cost-effective Alternatives to Fuel the Growth of the Veggie Protein Market 2018 – 2028

“

In 2018, the market size of Veggie Protein Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Veggie Protein market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Veggie Protein market.

This study presents the Veggie Protein Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Veggie Protein history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Veggie Protein market, the following companies are covered:

Key Players

The key industry player operating in the Global veggie protein market are Nuzest, Nutreelife, Naturade, a division of Prevention, LLC., Vega, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd, hustle up, Ingredion Inc., Axiom Foods, Inc., Blnditup, and others. The major players are focusing on strategic business development through new product development in global veggie protein market.

Opportunities for market participants in the Global Veggie Protein market:

The world is on the stage of nutrition transition, consumer trends towards both healthier diets and alternative natural proteins have prompted an increase in demand for veggie protein. Popularity of plant protein is increasing among food manufacturers as it is a clean label ingredient. Modern consumers read ingredient lists and labels very carefully and want to have full control over what they eat, every day. For food manufacturers, clean label means simplifying the ingredient list, while removing ingredients that are not easily recognized or preferred by consumers. Plant proteins are easily recognized by consumers and are presumed to be healthy, natural, and nutritious.

According to Ingredion, a leading global ingredients solutions company, around 80% of consumers, globally feel it is important that they recognize all ingredients listed on their food and drink packaging. A global survey conducted across 17 prominent countries indicated that consumers also feel that a short and simple ingredient list is important, and that Chinese consumers were rated 4th most likely to read ingredient lists.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, a premier self-contained, full-line manufacturer of soy proteins, offers extensive line of soy proteins including isolates, concentrates, TVP (textured vegetable protein), TVC (textured vegetable crumbles), soy flours, and soy grits designed to help maintain optimal health.

