Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Smart Building Market To Surpass a Value Of US$ XX By The End Of 2018 – 2028

Analysis of the Global Smart Building Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study which provides a detailed understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the Smart Building market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study demonstrates the historical and current market trends to predict the roadmap of the Smart Building market in the coming years. Further, the growth opportunities, capacity additions, and major limitations faced by market players in the Smart Building market are discussed.

Regional Overview

Our team of analysts at PMR, trace the major developments within the Smart Building landscape in various geographies. The market share and value of each region are discussed in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments, mergers and acquisitions of leading companies operating in the Smart Building market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers crucial insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Key Players

The smart building market, currently, is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the smart building market are Legrand, Johnson Controls, Delta Controls, United Technologies Corporation, ABB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, BuildingIQ, TYCO International, Emerson Electric, Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies, Hitachi and others.

Smart Building Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the smart building market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among the various regions, the smart building market for Europe and North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many local vendors in the market. Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global smart building market due to the high demand and adoption of these structures and also due to the rapid technological advancements in the region. Europe and North America regions in the smart building market are expected to be followed by South Asia and Latin America during the forecast period, owing to increased spending on the research on the new technologies. Apart from these the markets in different regions are seen to be specifically connected with the spending power of the countries in the region.

In April 2018, University of Technology, Sydney deployed a systems to cut energy costs of their building which was Cisco’s intelligent building systems for smart energy usage, with an energy management system and building management system controlling essential functions. This product had an upgraded and customized features for UTS provided by Cisco.

The Smart Building market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

