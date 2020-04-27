Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Solar Pumps Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019-2026

Global Solar Pumps Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Solar Pumps market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Solar Pumps market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Solar Pumps market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Solar Pumps market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Solar Pumps market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Solar Pumps market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Solar Pumps Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Solar Pumps market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Solar Pumps market

Most recent developments in the current Solar Pumps market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Solar Pumps market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Solar Pumps market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Solar Pumps market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Solar Pumps market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Solar Pumps market? What is the projected value of the Solar Pumps market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Solar Pumps market?

Solar Pumps Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Solar Pumps market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Solar Pumps market. The Solar Pumps market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

manufacturers over the forecast period. Despite being the third largest regional market for solar pumps after MEA and China, India is anticipated to witness fostered adoption compared to others. As a result, India is expected to be the fastest growing region with an estimated CAGR of over 15% during 2017-2027. China, the second largest region with over 17% revenue share registered in 2017, will see healthy growth in the next decade at a CAGR value almost similar to that of Japan and Eastern Europe. While MEA will remain the top market for solar pumps, it is foreseen to follow India in terms of CAGR. Western Europe and North America will follow steady growth at a single-digit CAGR, whereas Eastern Europe will exhibit robust growth at a CAGR of over 11%. SEAP is identified to be emerging as a highly lucrative market for solar pumps with a projected CAGR of more than 12%.

Governmental policies to underpin robust market growth in India

High upfront capital costs and relatively lower awareness among farmer communities have been the major barriers impacting the market performance over the years. However, since the recent past, agricultural sector has become a key consumer of solar pumps, attributed to attractive government schemes proposed for farmers and growing affordability of solar pumps. Favorable government initiatives are identified to provide a thrust to pronounced adoption of solar pumps across developing Asian countries, including India. Bolstering demand from water-intensive industries will remain one of the key factors positively influencing the market growth in this region. In addition, tax and subsidy benefits as a result of growing support from the government to renewable energy projects is expected to be a significant factor in shaping the future of solar pumps sales in India. To be more specific, South India will experience a larger share, followed by North India and West India.

Irrigation to remain top consumer of solar pumps – globally and in India

In terms of application, irrigation has been the top application generating substantial demand for solar pumps on a global level. Irrigation is projected to remain a dominant application throughout the forecast period. While adoption of solar pumps for irrigation purpose will continue at a rapid pace all over the globe, a large number of farmer communities in India are also expected to embrace deployment of solar powered pumps for irrigation. Advancing agricultural technologies and increasing efforts for water conservation at ground level will collectively fuel the opportunities for solar powered pumps used for irrigation application across India. While the government is providing direct subsidies for promoting deployment of solar pumps, several NGOs such as The Sehgal Foundation, through combined investment of farmers, have preferred to pilot solar pump initiatives in different parts of India. In a bid to support and encourage large-scale deployment of solar pumps in near future, the government is providing farmers with an interest-subsidy along with reduced capital-subsidy.

Jain Irrigation, Shakti Pump, CRI Pumps, Tata Power Solar, and Kirloaskar Brothers are a few of the key players participating in the Indian as well as global solar pumps market. Recently, Denmark-based Grundfos Group has announced the launch of its new plant in Gujrat so as to expand in India and amplify the global market footprint.

