COVID-19 impact: Food Preservatives Extracts Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

The global Food Preservatives market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Food Preservatives market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Food Preservatives market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Food Preservatives market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Food Preservatives market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market segmentation by application type, product, function and application in various regions. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

All the above sections, by product, function, application and region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the food preservatives market for the period 2014–2020. We have considered 2013 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the food preservatives market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sales of various types of food preservatives available in the market. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue across the food preservatives market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the food preservatives market is projected to develop in future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various food preservative segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed. Thus, a detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the food preservatives market.

In the final section of the report, the food preservatives market competitive landscape is presented. Key categories of providers covered in the report are food preservatives manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment of the food preservatives market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the food preservatives market. Key competitors covered in the report are BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Chr. Hansen A/S, Corbion N.V., DuPont, JEY’S F.I. Inc, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V and The Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Key Segments Covered

Food Preservatives Market By Product Segment Natural Synthetic By Function Segment Antimicrobial Antioxidants Others By Application Dairy and milk products Meat, poultry and sea food products Bakery products Beverages products Others



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Companies

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Celanese Corporation

Hansen A/S

Corbion N.V.

DuPont

JEY’S F.I. Inc

Kerry Group

Koninklijke DSM N.V

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Each market player encompassed in the Food Preservatives market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Food Preservatives market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Food Preservatives Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Food Preservatives market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Food Preservatives market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

