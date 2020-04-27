COVID-19 impact: Keyword Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2018 to 2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market.

As per the report, the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market are highlighted in the report. Although the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3588

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market

Segmentation of the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market.

Competitive Landscape

In May 2018, Estée Laude Cos. Inc. entered into a definitive partnership with Debenhams to strengthen its beauty portfolio with the launch of #Beautyhub. The department store enjoys its position as first multi-brand store and is based in Hertfordshire, the U.K. The launch of the store is geared towards bringing a variety of brands such as Clinique and Origins, Tom Ford Beauty, and Bobbi Brown at a single store.

In December 2018, Allergens Plc received approval for Latisse, an eyelash thickening drug. The product is developed to treat hypotrichosis, which causes a loss of eyelashes. It is a one-of-its-kind prescription product aimed at lengthening eyelashes.

L'Oréal S.A.

Incorporated in 1909, L'Oréal S.A. is headquartered in Clinchy, France. The company through its subsidiaries achieves the manufacturing and sales of cosmetic products targeted at women and men’s problem equally. It operates under divisions such as Active Cosmetics, Professional Products, L’oreal Luxe, and Consumer Products. The company has streamlined distribution channels such as travel retail, ecommerce, branded retail, medispas, pharmacies, departmental stores, perfumeries, hair salons, and mass-market retail channels.

Grande Cosmetics, LLC

Founded in 2008, Grande Cosmetics LLC is based in White Plains, the U.S. The company began its journey with a single product – GrandeLASH-MD and gradually expanded its product line to over 40 products that help consumer enjoy longer and youthful lashes, bouncy hair, and plumper lips.

Skin Research Laboratories

Established in 1992, Skin Research Laboratories is located in the United States. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of a wide category of cosmetic products at an international level. Its key divisions are cosmetic kits, hair, skin color, brows, and lashes.

Athena Cosmetics Inc.

Incorporated in 2006, Athena Cosmetics Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, C.A, the U.S. The physician-led manufacturer is an online retailer of skin care products with a variety of products that include shampoo, eyebrow and lash conditioners, and hair gels.

Roden and Fields

Established in 2002, Roden and Fields is located in the United States. The company is a key manufacturer of skincare as well as beauty enhancement products. It strives to bridge the gap between technology and innovative products with an aim to serve consumers better.

Beauty Essentials, Lashfactor Londons, Guangzhou Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Questex LLC, Lancer Dermatology, and Qingdao LashBeauty Cosmetic Co., Ltd are among the other leading players operating in the eyelashes enhancing agents market.

To gain additional insights into the competitive landscape of the eyelashes enhancing agents market, get the sample of the report

Additional Insights

Gains Remain High from Products for Repairing Damaged Eyelashes

The report finds that consumers with damaged eyelashes will contribute significantly to demand for the eyelashes enhancing products. Focus of consumers to improve their facial appearance by leveraging cosmetic products continues to underpin demand for eyelashes enhancing agents. Additionally, the continuous intra-arterial chemotherapy treatment to cure breast cancer has been associated with damage to eyelashes, which in turn has underpinned demand for relevant care products, thereby driving demand for eyelashes enhancing agents market. The report estimates that eyelashes enhancing agents sales for products to repair damaged eyelashes will grow at a CAGR of over 5.0%through 2027.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR research report lends significant insights and actionable intelligence of the eyelashes enhancing agents market. A systematic methodology and holistic approach are employed to conduct a thorough assessment of the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of eyelashes enhancing agents market in the forecast period 2018-2027.

To acquire comprehensive information of the historical and existing growth parameters of the eyelashes enhancing agents market, a deep secondary research followed by a primary research has been conducted. The secondary research includes the study of trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications, while industry and market heads were interviewed to carry out the primary research.

Request Research Methodology of this Report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3588

Important questions pertaining to the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Eyelashes Enhancing Agents market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

Reasons to Buy From Fact.MR

Top-quality customized studies

Primary interviews conducted to collect data

Exceptional pre-sales and after-sales support

Business insights aimed to empower businesses

Covering over 10 industrial verticals along with COVID-19 impact on each industry

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3588