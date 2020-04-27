COVID-19 impact: Latest Updated Report on Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) Market- Comprehensive Study By Key Players, Growth, Market Share, Technique and Application
Some of the major players in the global ultra-mobile devices market are: Apple, Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell, Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, HTC Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Sony Corporation.
The global ultra-mobile devices market has been segmented into:
Global Ultra-mobile Devices Market, by Type
- Premium
- Basic
- Utility
Global Ultra-mobile Devices Market, by Device Type
- Tablet
- Laptop
- Convertibles
- Detachable
Global Ultra-mobile Devices Market, by Industry Vertical
- IT and Telecommunication
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Education
- Consumer Electronica
- Others
Global Ultra-mobile Devices Market, by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle east and Africa
- South America
