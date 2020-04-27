COVID-19 is Impacting the Biometric Cards Market | Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Biometric Cards Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Biometric Cards Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Biometric Cards Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Biometric Cards Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Biometric Cards Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Biometric Cards market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Biometric Cards Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Biometric Cards Market: Card Tech, Fingerprints, Gemalto, ABCorp, IDEMIA, IDEX Biometrics, KONA I, Jinco Universal, Korea Smart ID, Linxens, MeReal Biometrics, MoriX Co

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Biometric Cards Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Biometric Cards Market Segmentation By Product: Contact Biometric Cards, Contactless Biometric Cards

Global Biometric Cards Market Segmentation By Application: Payment Cards, SIM Cards, Transportation Cards, Access Cards, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Biometric Cards Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Biometric Cards Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biometric Cards Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Biometric Cards Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biometric Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Contact Biometric Cards

1.4.3 Contactless Biometric Cards

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biometric Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Payment Cards

1.5.3 SIM Cards

1.5.4 Transportation Cards

1.5.5 Access Cards

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Biometric Cards Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Biometric Cards Industry

1.6.1.1 Biometric Cards Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Biometric Cards Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Biometric Cards Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biometric Cards Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Biometric Cards Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Biometric Cards Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Biometric Cards Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Biometric Cards Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Biometric Cards Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Biometric Cards Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Biometric Cards Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Biometric Cards Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Biometric Cards Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Biometric Cards Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Biometric Cards Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Biometric Cards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biometric Cards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biometric Cards Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Biometric Cards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Biometric Cards Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Biometric Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Biometric Cards Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Biometric Cards Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biometric Cards Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Biometric Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Biometric Cards Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Biometric Cards Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Biometric Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Biometric Cards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Biometric Cards Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Biometric Cards Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Biometric Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Biometric Cards Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Biometric Cards Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Biometric Cards Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biometric Cards Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Biometric Cards Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Biometric Cards Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Biometric Cards Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Biometric Cards Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Biometric Cards Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Biometric Cards by Country

6.1.1 North America Biometric Cards Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Biometric Cards Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Biometric Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Biometric Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biometric Cards by Country

7.1.1 Europe Biometric Cards Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Biometric Cards Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Biometric Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Biometric Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Biometric Cards by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Biometric Cards Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Biometric Cards Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Biometric Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Biometric Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biometric Cards by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Biometric Cards Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Biometric Cards Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Biometric Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Biometric Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Biometric Cards by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biometric Cards Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biometric Cards Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Biometric Cards Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Biometric Cards Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Card Tech

11.1.1 Card Tech Corporation Information

11.1.2 Card Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Card Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Card Tech Biometric Cards Products Offered

11.1.5 Card Tech Recent Development

11.2 Fingerprints

11.2.1 Fingerprints Corporation Information

11.2.2 Fingerprints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Fingerprints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Fingerprints Biometric Cards Products Offered

11.2.5 Fingerprints Recent Development

11.3 Gemalto

11.3.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

11.3.2 Gemalto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Gemalto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Gemalto Biometric Cards Products Offered

11.3.5 Gemalto Recent Development

11.4 ABCorp

11.4.1 ABCorp Corporation Information

11.4.2 ABCorp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 ABCorp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 ABCorp Biometric Cards Products Offered

11.4.5 ABCorp Recent Development

11.5 IDEMIA

11.5.1 IDEMIA Corporation Information

11.5.2 IDEMIA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 IDEMIA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 IDEMIA Biometric Cards Products Offered

11.5.5 IDEMIA Recent Development

11.6 IDEX Biometrics

11.6.1 IDEX Biometrics Corporation Information

11.6.2 IDEX Biometrics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 IDEX Biometrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 IDEX Biometrics Biometric Cards Products Offered

11.6.5 IDEX Biometrics Recent Development

11.7 KONA I

11.7.1 KONA I Corporation Information

11.7.2 KONA I Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 KONA I Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 KONA I Biometric Cards Products Offered

11.7.5 KONA I Recent Development

11.8 Jinco Universal

11.8.1 Jinco Universal Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jinco Universal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Jinco Universal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Jinco Universal Biometric Cards Products Offered

11.8.5 Jinco Universal Recent Development

11.9 Korea Smart ID

11.9.1 Korea Smart ID Corporation Information

11.9.2 Korea Smart ID Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Korea Smart ID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Korea Smart ID Biometric Cards Products Offered

11.9.5 Korea Smart ID Recent Development

11.10 Linxens

11.10.1 Linxens Corporation Information

11.10.2 Linxens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Linxens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Linxens Biometric Cards Products Offered

11.10.5 Linxens Recent Development

11.12 MoriX Co

11.12.1 MoriX Co Corporation Information

11.12.2 MoriX Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 MoriX Co Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 MoriX Co Products Offered

11.12.5 MoriX Co Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Biometric Cards Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Biometric Cards Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Biometric Cards Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Biometric Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Biometric Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Biometric Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Biometric Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Biometric Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Biometric Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Biometric Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Biometric Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Biometric Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Biometric Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Biometric Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Biometric Cards Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Biometric Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Biometric Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Biometric Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Biometric Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Biometric Cards Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Biometric Cards Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Biometric Cards Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Biometric Cards Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biometric Cards Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Biometric Cards Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

