COVID-19 is Impacting the Commercial Pumps Market | Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Challenges and Market Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Commercial Pumps Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Commercial Pumps Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Commercial Pumps Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Commercial Pumps Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Commercial Pumps Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Commercial Pumps market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Commercial Pumps Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Commercial Pumps Market: Armstrong Fluid Technology, Grundfos, Pentair Inc, Xylem Inc, Franklin Electric, Patterson Pumps, Parker Hannifin Corp, IDEX Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Commercial Pumps Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Commercial Pumps Market Segmentation By Product: Single Stage Pumps, Multi Stage Pumps, Seal-less & Circulator Pumps, Others

Global Commercial Pumps Market Segmentation By Application: Agriculture & Irrigation, Chemical Industry, Construction, Mining Industry, Energy & Power Generation, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Commercial Pumps Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Commercial Pumps Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Pumps Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Commercial Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single Stage Pumps

1.4.3 Multi Stage Pumps

1.4.4 Seal-less & Circulator Pumps

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Agriculture & Irrigation

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Mining Industry

1.5.6 Energy & Power Generation

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Commercial Pumps Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Commercial Pumps Industry

1.6.1.1 Commercial Pumps Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Commercial Pumps Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Commercial Pumps Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial Pumps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Commercial Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Commercial Pumps Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Commercial Pumps Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Commercial Pumps Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Commercial Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Commercial Pumps Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Commercial Pumps Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Commercial Pumps Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Commercial Pumps Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Commercial Pumps Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Commercial Pumps Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Commercial Pumps Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Commercial Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Commercial Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Commercial Pumps Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Pumps Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Commercial Pumps Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Commercial Pumps Production by Regions

4.1 Global Commercial Pumps Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Commercial Pumps Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Commercial Pumps Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Commercial Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Commercial Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Commercial Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Commercial Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Commercial Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Commercial Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Commercial Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Commercial Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Commercial Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Commercial Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Commercial Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Commercial Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Commercial Pumps Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Commercial Pumps Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Commercial Pumps Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Commercial Pumps Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Commercial Pumps Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Commercial Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Commercial Pumps Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Commercial Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Pumps Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Pumps Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Commercial Pumps Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Commercial Pumps Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Pumps Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Commercial Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Commercial Pumps Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Commercial Pumps Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Commercial Pumps Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Commercial Pumps Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Commercial Pumps Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Commercial Pumps Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Commercial Pumps Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Commercial Pumps Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Commercial Pumps Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Commercial Pumps Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Armstrong Fluid Technology

8.1.1 Armstrong Fluid Technology Corporation Information

8.1.2 Armstrong Fluid Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Armstrong Fluid Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Armstrong Fluid Technology Product Description

8.1.5 Armstrong Fluid Technology Recent Development

8.2 Grundfos

8.2.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

8.2.2 Grundfos Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Grundfos Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Grundfos Product Description

8.2.5 Grundfos Recent Development

8.3 Pentair Inc

8.3.1 Pentair Inc Corporation Information

8.3.2 Pentair Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Pentair Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Pentair Inc Product Description

8.3.5 Pentair Inc Recent Development

8.4 Xylem Inc

8.4.1 Xylem Inc Corporation Information

8.4.2 Xylem Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Xylem Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Xylem Inc Product Description

8.4.5 Xylem Inc Recent Development

8.5 Franklin Electric

8.5.1 Franklin Electric Corporation Information

8.5.2 Franklin Electric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Franklin Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Franklin Electric Product Description

8.5.5 Franklin Electric Recent Development

8.6 Patterson Pumps

8.6.1 Patterson Pumps Corporation Information

8.6.2 Patterson Pumps Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Patterson Pumps Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Patterson Pumps Product Description

8.6.5 Patterson Pumps Recent Development

8.7 Parker Hannifin Corp

8.7.1 Parker Hannifin Corp Corporation Information

8.7.2 Parker Hannifin Corp Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Parker Hannifin Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Parker Hannifin Corp Product Description

8.7.5 Parker Hannifin Corp Recent Development

8.8 IDEX Corporation

8.8.1 IDEX Corporation Corporation Information

8.8.2 IDEX Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 IDEX Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 IDEX Corporation Product Description

8.8.5 IDEX Corporation Recent Development

8.9 CG Power and Industrial Solutions

8.9.1 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Corporation Information

8.9.2 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Product Description

8.9.5 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Commercial Pumps Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Commercial Pumps Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Commercial Pumps Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Commercial Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Commercial Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Commercial Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Commercial Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Commercial Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Commercial Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Commercial Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Commercial Pumps Sales Channels

11.2.2 Commercial Pumps Distributors

11.3 Commercial Pumps Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Commercial Pumps Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

