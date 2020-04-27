COVID-19 is Impacting the Low-Flow Toilet Market | Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Low-Flow Toilet Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Low-Flow Toilet Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Low-Flow Toilet Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Low-Flow Toilet Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Low-Flow Toilet Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Low-Flow Toilet market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Low-Flow Toilet Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Low-Flow Toilet Market: TOTO, Saniflo, Niagara Conservation, American Standard, Kohler, Gerber Plumbing, Foremost Groups, HEGII, JOMOO

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Low-Flow Toilet Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Low-Flow Toilet Market Segmentation By Product: Siphonic Toilet, Wash-down Toilet

Global Low-Flow Toilet Market Segmentation By Application: Kitchen, Bathroom, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Low-Flow Toilet Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Low-Flow Toilet Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Low-Flow Toilet Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Low-Flow Toilet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Siphonic Toilet

1.4.3 Wash-down Toilet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Kitchen

1.5.3 Bathroom

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Low-Flow Toilet Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Low-Flow Toilet Industry

1.6.1.1 Low-Flow Toilet Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Low-Flow Toilet Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Low-Flow Toilet Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Low-Flow Toilet Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Low-Flow Toilet Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Low-Flow Toilet Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Low-Flow Toilet Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Low-Flow Toilet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Low-Flow Toilet Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Low-Flow Toilet Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Low-Flow Toilet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Low-Flow Toilet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Low-Flow Toilet Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Low-Flow Toilet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Low-Flow Toilet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Low-Flow Toilet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Low-Flow Toilet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Low-Flow Toilet Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Low-Flow Toilet Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Low-Flow Toilet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Low-Flow Toilet Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Low-Flow Toilet Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Low-Flow Toilet Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Low-Flow Toilet Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Low-Flow Toilet by Country

6.1.1 North America Low-Flow Toilet Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Low-Flow Toilet Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Low-Flow Toilet Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Low-Flow Toilet Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Low-Flow Toilet by Country

7.1.1 Europe Low-Flow Toilet Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Low-Flow Toilet Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Low-Flow Toilet Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Low-Flow Toilet Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Low-Flow Toilet by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Low-Flow Toilet Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Low-Flow Toilet Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Low-Flow Toilet Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Low-Flow Toilet Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Low-Flow Toilet by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Low-Flow Toilet Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Low-Flow Toilet Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Low-Flow Toilet Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Low-Flow Toilet Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Flow Toilet by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Flow Toilet Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Flow Toilet Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Flow Toilet Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Low-Flow Toilet Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 TOTO

11.1.1 TOTO Corporation Information

11.1.2 TOTO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 TOTO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 TOTO Low-Flow Toilet Products Offered

11.1.5 TOTO Recent Development

11.2 Saniflo

11.2.1 Saniflo Corporation Information

11.2.2 Saniflo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Saniflo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Saniflo Low-Flow Toilet Products Offered

11.2.5 Saniflo Recent Development

11.3 Niagara Conservation

11.3.1 Niagara Conservation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Niagara Conservation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Niagara Conservation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Niagara Conservation Low-Flow Toilet Products Offered

11.3.5 Niagara Conservation Recent Development

11.4 American Standard

11.4.1 American Standard Corporation Information

11.4.2 American Standard Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 American Standard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 American Standard Low-Flow Toilet Products Offered

11.4.5 American Standard Recent Development

11.5 Kohler

11.5.1 Kohler Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kohler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Kohler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Kohler Low-Flow Toilet Products Offered

11.5.5 Kohler Recent Development

11.6 Gerber Plumbing

11.6.1 Gerber Plumbing Corporation Information

11.6.2 Gerber Plumbing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Gerber Plumbing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Gerber Plumbing Low-Flow Toilet Products Offered

11.6.5 Gerber Plumbing Recent Development

11.7 Foremost Groups

11.7.1 Foremost Groups Corporation Information

11.7.2 Foremost Groups Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Foremost Groups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Foremost Groups Low-Flow Toilet Products Offered

11.7.5 Foremost Groups Recent Development

11.8 HEGII

11.8.1 HEGII Corporation Information

11.8.2 HEGII Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 HEGII Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 HEGII Low-Flow Toilet Products Offered

11.8.5 HEGII Recent Development

11.9 JOMOO

11.9.1 JOMOO Corporation Information

11.9.2 JOMOO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 JOMOO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 JOMOO Low-Flow Toilet Products Offered

11.9.5 JOMOO Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Low-Flow Toilet Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Low-Flow Toilet Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Low-Flow Toilet Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Low-Flow Toilet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Low-Flow Toilet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Low-Flow Toilet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Low-Flow Toilet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Low-Flow Toilet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Low-Flow Toilet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Low-Flow Toilet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Low-Flow Toilet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Low-Flow Toilet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Low-Flow Toilet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Low-Flow Toilet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Low-Flow Toilet Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Low-Flow Toilet Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

