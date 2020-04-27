COVID-19: Potential impact on Porcine Vaccines Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

The latest report on the Porcine Vaccines market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Porcine Vaccines market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Porcine Vaccines market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Porcine Vaccines market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Porcine Vaccines market.

Based on technology, the porcine vaccines market has been segmented into inactivated vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, conjugate vaccines, and DNA vaccines. These market segments have been extensively analyzed based on increase in the demand for treatment of diseases such as PED, PRRS, and PCVAD. Surging demand for disease-free pork meat and increasing awareness for treating cultivated pigs are driving the technology segments of the market. Different types of end-users utilize porcine vaccines to treat swine diseases. Among end-users, the hog production farms segment holds a major share, followed by the veterinary hospitals segment. The market size (in terms of US$ Mn) and forecast for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on disease indication, the market has been segmented into diarrhoea, swine influenza, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), porcine circovirus associated disease (PCVAD), and others. Diarrhoea is the most widespread disease among pigs across the world. Porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV) hit the U.S. in 2013 and spread to Canada in 2014, which infected piglets. It had 80%–100% mortality rate. The above-mentioned segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, their cost-effectiveness, and preference by veterinarians for treating swine with various disease indications. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global porcine vaccines market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competition scenario in the market in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global porcine vaccines market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report are Bayer AG., Bimeda Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco (Eli Lilly and Company), Merck & Co., Inc., Vetoquinol, and Zoetis Inc.

The global porcine vaccines market has been segmented as below:

Global Porcine Vaccines Market, by Disease Indication, 2015–2025

Diarrhea

Swine Influenza

Arthritis

Bordetella Rhinitis

Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)

Porcine Circovirus Associated Disease (PCVAD)

Others (CHRS, Leptospirosis, etc.)

Global Porcine Vaccines Market, by Technology, 2015–2025

Inactivated Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Global Porcine Vaccines Market, by End-user, 2015–2025

Veterinary Hospitals

Hog Production Farms

Global Porcine Vaccines Market, by Geography, 2015–2025

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



