Diabetes Devices Market Share, News, Demand And Opportunity during 2016-2022

The Global Diabetes Devices Market was valued at $18.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% to reach $30.25 billion by 2021. Glucose monitoring devices will be the largest growing category in the market with a CAGR of 6.02 % followed by insulin delivery devices forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.59 %. Diabetes is a metabolic disorder in which the pancreas ability to produce or use insulin is affected and hence blood glucose levels rises than the normal level of glucose. Diabetes devices are used for monitoring and management of the level of glucose in a diabetic patient’s body. These devices also facilitate the delivery of insulin in the patient’s body.

Market Dynamics:

The Diabetes Market is driven by large diabetic patient pool caused by rapid urbanization and sedentary lifestyle. In addition, factors such as more R&D in diabetes diagnosis, technological advancements in the field of diabetes devices and a demand for faster and safer diagnosis & treatment of diabetes are adding to growth. The growing demand for minimally or non-invasive products is expected to propel the market growth further.

There are certain restraints in the market such as high cost associated with the diagnosis and treatment, irregular reimbursement and patent expiry. In addition, certain devices don’t give an exact figure but a range in which a certain parameter may lie, for example, blood glucose monitoring devices give a range about the blood glucose level of a patient.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented into

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

Blood glucose meters

Testing strips

Blood glucose testing strips

Continuous glucose monitoring device

Lancets

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Glucose

Insulin syringes

Insulin pumps

Insulin pens

Insulin injectors

Geographic Analysis:

North America has the largest market share of around 32% in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%. The US is the major revenue pocket in this region. In 2015, Europe was the second largest market followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing segment in this market especially countries like China and India owing to the high prevalence of diabetes, growing disposable income, rising awareness regarding these devices among others.

Key Companies:

The key players profiled in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic plc and Terumo Corporation.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Diabetes Devices Market Segments

Diabetes Devices Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Diabetes Devices Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Diabetes Devices Market Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis Diabetes Devices Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

