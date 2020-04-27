Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027 with Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation.,

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Electronic Health Record (EHR) market globally. This report on ‘Electronic Health Record (EHR) market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

An electronic health record (EHR), is the schematized group of health information on patient data in a digital layout. These records can be shared across different health care settings. EHR includes a wide range of data, such as demographics, medical history of patient, medication & allergies, immunization status, laboratory test results, radiology images, vital signs, personal statistics like age and weight, and billing information.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The electronic health record (EHR) market is expected to grow in coming years owing to factors such as accurate & up-to-date patient data, increase in adoption of EHR and reduced healthcare cost in long term. On the other hand the high cost of EHR and growth in concerns about the patient data safety & security due to rise in cyber-crime is expected to hamper the growth of electronic health record (EHR) market.

The report also includes the profiles of key electronic health record (EHR) market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Competitors In Market are Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation., NextGen Healthcare (Quality Systems, Inc.), eClinicalWorks, Healthcare Management System, CPSI, AdvancedMD, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global healthcare IT market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electronic health record (EHR) market with detailed market segmentation by type, installation type, end user and geography. The global electronic health record (EHR) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electronic health record (EHR) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Acute EHR, Ambulatory EHR, Post-Acute EHR); Installation Type (Web Based, Cloud Based); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Pharmacies, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, Others) and Geopgraph

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The application areas of the market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

