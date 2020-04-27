Emerging Evolution in The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul



The term “Wireless Network Infrastructure” has conventionally been associated with macrocell RAN (Radio Access Network) and mobile core segments of mobile operator networks. However, the scope of the term is expanding as mobile operators increase their investments in Heterogeneous Network or HetNet infrastructure such as small cells, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems), to cope with increasing capacity and coverage requirements.

In addition, mobile operators are keen to shift towards a C-RAN (Centralized RAN) architecture, which centralizes baseband functionality to be shared across a large number of distributed radio nodes. In comparison to standalone clusters of base stations, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as resource pooling, multi-cell coordination, network extensibility and energy efficiency.

Despite a rapid and persistent decline in standalone macrocell RAN infrastructure spending, SNS Research estimates that the wireless network infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of 2% between 2017 and 2020. Driven by investments in HetNet infrastructure and 5G NR (New Radio) rollouts – beginning in 2019, the market is expected to be worth $56 Billion in annual spending by 2020, up from $53 Billion in 2017.

The “Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul” report presents an in-depth assessment of the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, investment trends, mobile operator revenue potential, regional CapEx commitments, network rollout strategies, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and vendor market share. The report also presents forecasts for wireless network infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover 11 individual submarkets and 6 regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

The report covers the following topics:

Up-to-date coverage of market dynamics allowing wireless network infrastructure vendors to analyze opportunities and challenges of selling to mobile operators in different regional markets

Analysis of demand and supply of wireless network infrastructure including forecasts of investment trends, technology requirements and deployment strategies for antenna, RAN, mobile core, backhaul and fronthaul deployments

Review of mobile operator CapEx commitments, subscriptions, traffic projections and service revenue, by technology and region

Market outlook for key technologies including LTE-Advanced Pro, VoLTE, LTE Broadcast, Cloud RAN, unlicensed and shared access small cells, and 5G NR

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 550 ecosystem players including wireless network infrastructure vendors and enabling technology providers

Vendor market share for macrocell RAN, small cells, C-RAN, DAS, carrier Wi-Fi, mobile core, backhaul and fronthaul

Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Standalone Macrocell RAN

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

2G & 3G

LTE FDD

TD-LTE

WiMAX

5G NR (New Radio)

Mobile Core

Technology Segmentation

3G Packet Core

HLR (Home Location Register)

MSS (Mobile Switching Subsystem)

LTE EPC (Evolved Packet Core)

WiMAX Mobile Core

5G NextGen Core

Macrocell Backhaul

Technology Segmentation

Ethernet

Microwave & Millimeter Wave

Satellite

WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)

PON (Passive Optical Network)

Others

Small Cells

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

2G & 3G

LTE

5G NR

Deployment Model Segmentation

Indoor

Outdoor

RAN Architecture Segmentation

Standalone

C-RAN

Use Case Segmentation

Residential

Enterprise

Urban

Rural & Suburban

Cell Size Segmentation

Femtocells

Picocells

Microcells

Small Cell Backhaul

Technology Segmentation

DSL

Ethernet

Microwave

Millimeter Wave

Satellite

Fiber & Others

Carrier Wi-Fi

Submarket Segmentation

Access Points

Access Point Controllers

Integration Approach Segmentation

Standalone Wi-Fi Hotspots

Managed Wi-Fi Offload

C-RAN

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

3G & LTE

5G NR

Deployment Model Segmentation

Indoor

Outdoor

Cell Size Segmentation

Small Cells

Macrocells

Submarket Segmentation

BBUs (Baseband Units)

RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)

C-RAN Fronthaul

Technology Segmentation

Dedicated Fiber

WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)

OTN (Optical Transport Network)

PON (Passive Optical Network)

Ethernet

Microwave

Millimeter Wave

G.Fast & Others

DAS

Deployment Model Segmentation

Indoor

Outdoor

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G wireless network infrastructure opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

How will the market shape for small cell, C-RAN, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS deployments?

How much service revenue will be generated by mobile operator networks?

When will 2G and 3G infrastructure spending diminish?

What is the outlook for LTE and 5G infrastructure investments?

What are the future prospects of millimeter wave technology for backhaul, fronthaul and RAN deployments?

Who are the key vendors in the market, what is their market share and what are their strategies?

What strategies should wireless network infrastructure vendors and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

The report has the following key findings:

Despite a rapid and persistent decline in standalone macrocell RAN infrastructure spending, SNS Research estimates that the wireless network infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of 2% between 2017 and 2020.

Driven by investments in HetNet infrastructure and 5G NR rollouts – beginning in 2019, the market is expected to be worth $56 Billion in annual spending by 2020, up from $53 Billion in 2017.

By the end of 2020, C-RAN, small cells, DAS and carrier Wi-Fi, together with their fronthaul and backhaul segments, will account for more than 45% of all wireless network infrastructure spending.

With LTE availability increasing worldwide and ongoing upgrades to deliver multi-hundred Megabit and Gigabit-grade services, we estimate that LTE, LTE-Advanced and LTE-Advanced Pro networks will generate more than $950 Billion in annual service revenue by 2020.

New market players are beginning to emerge as mobile operators accelerate their transition to virtualized network infrastructure. For example, Mavenir Systems’ merger with C-RAN specialist Ranzure Networks and its subsequent acquisition of Brocade’s virtualized mobile core business, has positioned the company as an end-to-end provider of 5G-ready mobile network solutions.

