Essential Thrombocythemia (ET) belongs to a group of diseases called myeloproliferative neoplasms, which cause the bone marrow to make excessive platelets, white blood cells, and/or red blood cells. The signs and symptoms vary from person to person, but most people with ET do not have any symptoms when the platelet cell count first increases. Signs and symptoms that develop as the disease progresses include:

Increased production of megakaryocytes (a type of cell in the bone marrow that is responsible for making platelets);

Enlargement of the spleen (splenomegaly); and

Bleeding in several parts of the body and/or clotting episodes such as strokes, pain in the legs, and difficulty in breathing.

The most commonly mutated genes in ET are JAK2 and CALR; the MPL, THPO, and TET2 genes can also be altered in this condition. The JAK2, MPL, and THPO genes provide instructions for making proteins that promote the growth and division (proliferation) of blood cells. Mutations in the JAK2, MPL, and THPO genes that are associated with ET lead to overactivation of the JAK/STAT pathway. The abnormal activation of JAK/STAT signaling leads to overproduction of megakaryocytes, which results in an increased number of platelets. Excess platelets can cause thrombosis, which further leads to many signs and symptoms of ET; mutations in the CALR and TET2 genes have been found in people with ET.

DelveInsight’s ‘Essential Thrombocythemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Essential Thrombocythemia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The DelveInsight Essential Thrombocythemia epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Essential Thrombocythemia by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Essential Thrombocythemia in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Essential Thrombocythemia epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to the US National library of medicine, ET affects an estimated 1–24 per 1 million people worldwide.

As per the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), ET is more common (80% of cases) in older people. Most cases are diagnosed around 60 years, and around 25–33% of people with this disease may not have any symptoms.

As per the MPN Research Foundation:

People older than 60 years are most likely to develop the condition, although 20% of ET sufferers are under the age of 40 years. As per the study conducted by Brière et al., the prevalence in the general population is approximately 30 per 100,000. The median age at diagnosis is 65–70 years, but the disease may occur at any age. The female to male ratio is about 2:1.

Essential Thrombocythemia Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Essential Thrombocythemia epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Essential Thrombocythemia epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Essential Thrombocythemia epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Essential Thrombocythemia in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Essential Thrombocythemia.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Essential Thrombocythemia report provides a detailed overview explaining Essential Thrombocythemia causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The Essential Thrombocythemia Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Essential Thrombocythemia in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Essential Thrombocythemia epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The Essential Thrombocythemia Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Essential Thrombocythemia?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Essential Thrombocythemia epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Essential Thrombocythemia across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Essential Thrombocythemia?

What are the currently available treatments of Essential Thrombocythemia?

Key Benefit of Essential Thrombocythemia Epidemiology Report

The Essential Thrombocythemia Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Essential Thrombocythemia market

Quantify patient populations in the global Essential Thrombocythemia market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Essential Thrombocythemia therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Essential Thrombocythemia population by its epidemiology

The Essential Thrombocythemia Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Essential Thrombocythemia Essential Thrombocythemia Disease Background and Overview Essential Thrombocythemia Patient Journey Essential Thrombocythemia Epidemiology and Patient Population Essential Thrombocythemia Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Essential Thrombocythemia Essential Thrombocythemia Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

