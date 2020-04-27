Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aircraft Lightning Protection market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aircraft Lightning Protection Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aircraft Lightning Protection market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Growing use of composite in airplane structural parts to lower weight and enhance fuel efficiency will primarily drive aircraft lightning protection market size during forecast period. An aircraft comprises of around 50% composites in its structure. The composites have low electrical conductivity that may cause serious damage during lightning strike. Further, the damage caused may affect airline operations causing service interruptions and costly delays. Airplane manufacturers install lightning protection materials to enhance conductivity and safeguard passengers. These factors will propel market growth over the study timeframe.

This report focuses on Aircraft Lightning Protection volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Lightning Protection market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cobham

Honeywell

Microsemi Corporation

Dexmet Corporation

L3 Aviation Products

Saywell and The Gill Corporation

Saab

TE Connectivity

Dayton Granger

Astroseal Products

Avidyne

Proteck devices

Exel Group

Niles Expanded Metal

Benmetal

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lightning Protection

Lightning Detection & Warning

Segment by Application

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Jet

Business Jet

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

