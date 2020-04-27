Global Blu-ray Players Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blu-ray Players market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Blu-ray Players market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Blu-ray Players market.”

A stand-alone unit that plays Blu-ray and DVD movie discs. It also plays music from CDs, and newer models have built-in Netflix support, as well as access to other streaming services. A Blu-ray player is an input source for a TV or home theater.

Physical Blu-ray discs are still considered one of the best options for enjoying HD content that also supports HDR and Dolby surround sound. The majority of consumers, especially in the developed markets, are increasingly turning to UHD Blu-ray players to access movie and TV show content.

Major factors driving the growth of blu-ray players market is the increasing demand for high quality digital entertainment and changing consumer preferences about the choice of video content. Due to growing digital urbanization, blu-ray players market is growing rapidly and has given a new definition to digital entertainment.

The global Blu-ray Players market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blu-ray Players volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blu-ray Players market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cambridge Audio

Panasonic Corporation

Philips

Seiki Digital

Magnavox

Toshiba

Hualu

Sony Corporation

Samsung Group

LG Electronics Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

HFPA Type

AVCHD Type

3D Type

Ultra HD Type

Segment by Application

Cinema

Consumer Electronics

Automobiles

Others

