Global Boron Carbide Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Boron carbide (chemical formula approximately B4C) is an extremely hard boroncarbon ceramic, and covalent material used in tank armor, bulletproof vests, engine sabotage powders, as well as numerous industrial applications. With a Vickers Hardness of >30 GPa, it is one of the hardest known materials, behind cubic boron nitride and diamond.

On the basis of product type, the global boron carbide market can be divided into several sectionsluding powder, grains and paste. And powder segement dominates the market and is estimated to hold a 57% market share.

The global Boron Carbide market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Boron Carbide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boron Carbide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

ABSCO Limited

Advanced Abrasives Corporation

American Elements

Bhukhanvala Industries Pvt.

China Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide,Ltd

Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group ,Ltd (Dalian Jinma Group)

Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive,

Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive,

Dynamic-Ceramic Limited (CoorsTek)

Feldco International

Electro Abrasives

H.C. Starck

Saint-Gobain S.A

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Powder

Grains

Paste

By Grade Type

Abrasive Grade

Nuclear Grade

Segment by Application

Abrasives

Nozzles

Armour/Nuclear

Other

