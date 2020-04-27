Global Cannulas Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cannulas market.

Cannulae is a flexible tube that is inserted into an artery or vein for different medical purposes such as the administration or removal of fluid from the body intravenously. The condition and medical purpose help determine the cannulas size ranging from 14 guage to 22 gauge with different color codes. The administration of fluid depends on the size of the gauge: smaller the gauge, larger the diameter and faster the flow of fluid.

Geographically, the cannula market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in cannula market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about MIS techniques in countries such as China, India, and Japan, increasing purchasing power of the middle class population are augmenting the growth of this market in Asia-Pacific region.

The global Cannulas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic

Edward Lifescience

Terumo

Sorin Group

Smith & Nephew

Conmed

Smiths Medical

Teleflex

Maquet

Boston Scientific

BD

ConMed

Stryker

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product

General Cannula

Nasal Cannula

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Segment by Application

Hospitals

ASCs

Others

