Global Combi Boiler Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A Combi Boiler is a compact and efficient unit that provides all the heat and hot water a small home needs while saving on operating and installation costs.

Unlike conventional systems, combi boilers do not store domestic hot water. They heat water from the cold mains directly even as you use them. With combi boilers, you do not have a hot water cylinder, loft tank, or pipework. Combis are like standard unvented boilers but they have a second heating circuit, which is what gives you the instant hot water whenever you need it. If fed directly from the main water supply to the heat exchanger, the combi boiler can have an unlimited hot water supply as long as the boiler is firing. Combis manage to extract a larger amount of heat from the flue gases that escape from the flue system, which increases the combis efficiency.

The global Combi Boiler market is valued at 2000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Combi Boiler volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Combi Boiler market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BDR Thermea Group

Daikin

Hoval

HTP

Viessmann

Fondital

Wolf

Ferroli

A. O. Smith Corporation

Vaillant Group

ACV

KyungDong Navien

SIME

Ariston Thermo Group

Groupe Atlantic

Bosch Thermotechnology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fuel

Technology

Segment by Application

Natural Gas

Oil

Condensin

Non-condensing

