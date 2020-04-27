Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors market.

Aircraft cabin is the section of a commercial aircraft that accommodates passengers. It comprises lights, seats, windows, in-flight entertainment systems, galley, and lavatories.

The seating segment accounted for the major share of the aircraft interior market during 2017. Our analysts have estimated that with the increasing sales of aircraft seats, this segment will contribute significantly to the commercial aircraft cabin interior market growth during the next few years as well.

The market will witness considerable growth in the Americas during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the aircraft interior market share in the global commercial aircraft manufacturing industry.

The global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Diehl Stiftung & Co

JAMCO

Rockwell Collins

United Technologies

Zodiac Aerospace

Honeywell International

GKN Aerospace

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Seating

Lavatory Module

Windows, Cabin Panels, and Stowage Bins

Galley

Lighting

Other

Segment by Application

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

