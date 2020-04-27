Global Condensing Unit Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Condensing Unit market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Condensing Unit Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Condensing Unit market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Condensing Unit market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Condensing Unit market.”

The condensing unit market, by function is segmented into air conditioning, refrigeration, and heat pumps. The air conditioning segment is expected to dominate the condensing unit market during the forecast period. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing type segment, owing to the multi-utility of air-cooled condensing units in various end-use areas, such as hotels, schools, multistore office buildings, and industrial facilities, among others.

A condenser unit used in central air conditioning systems typically has a heat exchanger section to cool down and condense incoming refrigerant vapor into liquid, a compressor to raise the pressure of the refrigerant and move it along, and a fan for blowing outside air through the heat exchanger section to cool the refrigerant inside.

The global Condensing Unit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Condensing Unit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Condensing Unit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Emerson Electric Company

Carrier Corporation

Danfoss

GEA Group

Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration

Voltas

Bitzer

Advansor

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Officine Mario Dorin

SCM Frigo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Air-cooled Condensing Unit

Water-cooled Condensing Unit

Evaporative Condensing Unit

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

