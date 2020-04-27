Global Copper Gluconate Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Copper Gluconate market.

Copper Gluconate is the copper salt of D-gluconic acid, with empirical formula C12H22CuO14. It is a mineral composition of copper carbonate and glucono delta lactone. Typically bluish green to green in color. It is a bioavailable form of copper and is an odorless crystalline powder that contains copper and L-gluconic acid, in the form of L-gluconate. Copper Gluconate is easily soluble in water, while it is insoluble in ethanol. It is also preferred over Copper Chloride because of its green compound features.

The increasing awareness and consciousness for health and wellness is driving up the global demand for dietary supplements. This is the primary driver for the copper gluconate market which offers the component for dietary copper supplement. Other drivers may include increasing prevalence of fast food or less nutritious food, leading to an increased demand of dietary supplements.

This report focuses on Copper Gluconate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Copper Gluconate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novotech Nutraceuticals

Jost Chemical

Kelatron

Zygosome

Fuso Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical-Grade

Food-Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Fortified Foods

Animal Feed

Others

