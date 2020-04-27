Global Diesel Portable Generator Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diesel Portable Generator market.

Generators provide temporary AC or DC power by using supplied fuel such as gasoline, diesel, and gas. They can be used as a source of backup or emergency power for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. A typical generator is powered via a fuel engine. Portable generators are the best solutions to provide AC power for standby non-hardwired applications.

Low-end models support only a few basic home appliances. However, there are high-end portable generators that can provide backup AC power to an entire house. Apart from residential use, portable generators are widely used in commercial buildings as well as industrial and infrastructure sites, that is, where grid is unavailable.

The global Diesel Portable Generator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diesel Portable Generator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diesel Portable Generator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Briggs & Stratton

Cummins

Generac Holdings

Honda Motor

Kohler

Caterpillar

Eaton

GE

Honeywell International

Perkins

Pramac

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

<3 KW

3 to 10 KW

10 to 15 KW

Segment by Application

Low-end models

High-end models

