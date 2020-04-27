Global Ethyl Ecetoacetate(CAS 141-97-9) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ethyl Ecetoacetate(CAS 141-97-9) market.

Global Ethyl Ecetoacetate(CAS 141-97-9) Market Research Report 2019

The organic compound Ethyl Ecetoacetate is the ethyl ester of acetoacetic acid. It is mainly used as a chemical intermediate in the production of a wide variety of compounds, such as amino acids, analgesics, antibiotics, antimalarial agents, antipyrine and aminopyrine, and vitamin B1; as well as the manufacture of dyes, inks, lacquers, perfumes, plastics, and yellow paint pigments. Alone, it is used as a flavoring for food.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hubei Jusheng Technology

Haihang Industry

AOPHARM

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Chemieliva Pharmaceutical

Jinan Haohua Industry

Hangzhou Meite Chemical

DSL Chemicals (Shanghai)

KHBoddin GmbH

ShanDong Fine Chemical

Siri Organics

Zhejiang Kaili Industrial

Anhui Chinaherb Flavors & Flagrances

Mei Le Shi Limited

Neostar United Industrial

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Shanxi Jinjin Chemical Industrial

Zouping Mingxing Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity(>99%)

Purity(99%-95%)

Purity(<95%)

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Dyes

Food

Others

