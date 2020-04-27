Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Safety Testing and Technologies market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Food Safety Testing and Technologies market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Food Safety Testing and Technologies market.”

The growth of the food safety testing market is estimated to be high in most regions. Increase in foodborne illness outbreaks, implementation of stringent food safety regulations globalization of food supply, and availability of advanced technology capable of rapid testing are the major driving factors of this market.

The water safety testing & analysis market is projected to grow at a rapid pace due to stringent hygiene standards, mandatory need for pure drinking and utility water, and increase in government and private funding for tackling environmental issues.

The global Food Safety Testing and Technologies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food Safety Testing and Technologies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Safety Testing and Technologies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SGS (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas (France)

Intertek Group (U.K.)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

ALS (Australia)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Merieux NutriSciences (U.S.)

AsureQuality (New Zealand)

Microbac Laboratories (U.S.)

Romer Labs Diagnostic (Austria)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Safety

GM Food Safety

Food Pathogen

Meat Speciation

Food Authenticity

Pesticide Residue

Segment by Application

Food Quality Supervision Bureau

Laboratory

Other

