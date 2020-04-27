Global Formwork and Scaffolding Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Formwork and Scaffolding market.

A scaffold is a temporary structure specifically erected to support access or working platforms. Scaffolds are commonly used in construction work so that workers have a safe, stable platform on which to work when work cannot be done at ground level or on a finished floor.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government policy and the high sales of Scaffolding in the international market, the current demand for Scaffolding product is relatively high in the mature market, such as North America and EU, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

The global Formwork and Scaffolding market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Formwork and Scaffolding volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Formwork and Scaffolding market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Layher

BRAND

Safway

PERI

ULMA

Altrad

MJ-Gerust

Waco Kwikform

KHK Scaffolding

Entrepose Echafaudages

Instant Upright

ADTO Group

Sunshine Enterprise

XMWY

Tianjin Gowe

Rizhao Fenghua

Itsen

Rapid Scaffolding

Youying Group

Tianjin Wellmade

Cangzhou Weisitai

Beijing Kangde

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Formwork

Scaffolding

Segment by Application

Construction Industry

Other Applications

