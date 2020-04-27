Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Functional Food Ingredients market.

Rising demand for functional/fortified foods and an increasing consumer awareness of health and fitness is expected to fuel the demand for functional foods across the Asia Pacific region, which in turn will likely drive market growth over the forecast period. Further, rising consumption of processed food in developing economies such as India and China and a steadily increasing GDP is also expected to drive demand for functional foods across the region.

Among all ingredients in the Asia Pacific functional food market, probiotics are projected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of manufacturing companies that incorporate probiotic bacteria especially in dairy based products such as yogurt.

The global Functional Food Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Functional Food Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Food Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nestle

PepsiCo

ConAgra

Kellogg

Yakult Honsha

Danone

Meiji

Coca-Cola

Tata

General Mills

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vitamins

Minerals

Prebiotics & Dietary Fibre

Probiotics

Carotenoids

Protein

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Segment by Application

Beverages

Dairy & Dairy Based Products

Infant Food

Bakery & Confectionery

