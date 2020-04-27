Global Incinerator Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Incinerator market.

Global Incinerator Market Research Report 2019

The incinerators are equipment used for treatment of waste through the combustion of organic substances present in it.

In this process, waste materials are converted into ash, flue gas and heat wherein the heat produced is further used for generating electricity. The furnace utilized in combustion process is automatically monitored and controlled to ensure efficient and safe operations.

Increasing amount of waste is expected to be the key driver for the global incinerator market growth over the forecast period. Increasing pollution and growing concern related to its hazardous effects are anticipated to catapult demand.

The global Incinerator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Incinerator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Incinerator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Babcock & Wilcox(US)

CNIM(French)

Covanta Energy(US)

Suez(French)

EEW Energy(China)

GBB(US)

Martin(US)

Novo Energy(UK)

Wheelabrator Technologies(US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rotary kiln

Static furnace

Fluidised bed

Liquid injection

Catalytic combustion multiple hearth incinerator

Direct flame

Waste gas flare

Moving grate incinerator

Segment by Application

Municipal wastes

Chemical and industrial wastes

Agricultural incineration

Sewage incineration

Building wastes

Ashes and medical waste incineration

