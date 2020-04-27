Global Industrial Hearables Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Hearables market.

A hearable is a kind of wireless device that is positioned in the ear and acts as a computational earpiece. This hearable acts a microcomputer that fits in the ear canal of the user and makes use of wireless technology to complement and enhance the listening experience of the wearer. Many hearables also possess several additional features such as monitoring of the heart rate. Besides monitoring the heart rate, the hearable devices can also monitor other vital body signs such as body temperature, blood pressure, ECG and pulse.

The wired segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2025. The wired segment was expected to account for nearly two-thirds of the revenue share of the technology category by the year 2017.

The global Industrial Hearables market is valued at 9140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Hearables volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Hearables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sonova

William Demant

Sivantos

Starkey Hearing Technologies

GN Store Nord

Widex

Cochlear

Miracle-Ear

RION

Eargo

Arphi Electronics

Eartone

Foshan Vohom Technology

Sound World Solution

Austar Hearing Science and Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Personal Sound Amplifiers (PSAPs)

Hearing Aids

Segment by Application

Medical institutions

Stores

Online

