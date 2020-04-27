Global Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Material Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Material market.

Long-fiber-reinforced thermoplastic (LFRTs) is a type of easily mouldable thermoplastic used to create a variety of components used primarily in the automotive industry. LFRTs are one of the fastest growing categories in thermoplastic technologies. Leading this expansion is one of the oldest forms, glass mat thermoplastic (GMT) and two of the segments newest: precompounded (pelletized) LFRTs (long-fiber-reinforced thermoplastics), also known as LFTs, and inline compounded (ILC) or direct LFTs (D-LFTs).

In the past 20 years, car lightweighting gradually become the development trend of new cars because of the energy crisis and increasing price of oil. And People have turned their attention to the research and development of LFT low-density materials.

The global Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Material market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Celanese Corporation

GS Caltex

SGL Group

SABIC

RTP

Owens Corning

JNC

Kingfa

Sahnghai Yaohua Dazhong

GSI Group

Changchun Engley

Haier

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

GMT

LFT-G

LFT-D

Segment by Application

Automotive

Power Tools

Others

