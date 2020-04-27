Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs market.

Bionic implants are artificially engineered devices that are implanted into a human to replace a natural organ. The main purpose of bionic implants is to provide life support to prevent imminent death while awaiting a transplant and improve a patients ability to interact socially.

The Americas dominates the medical bionic implant/artificial organs market owing to the introduction of advanced medical bionic implants by major market players.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing medical bionic implant/artificial organs market owing to a huge patient pool, increasing demand for advanced treatments, and development in the healthcare technology.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

St. Jude Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Ekso Bionics

Biocontrol Medical

Cochlear

Orthofix International

Aleva Neurotherapeutics

Cyberonics

LivaNova

NeuroPace

Ossur

Second Sight Medical Products

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Bionic Implants

Artificial Organs

Hospitals

Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

