Global Microserver Integrated Circuit (Microserver IC) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Microservers are small equipment that are used in low power microprocessor chips and places where space is a major constraint. Most of the server motherboard functions are integrated on a single microchip, except DRAM, boot FLASH, and power circuits. A microserver Integrated Circuit (IC) consists of thousands or millions of transistors, resistors, or capacitors. To perform calculations, microserver ICs are used as a microprocessors. Transistors in microserver ICs are very small compared to other ICs and are measured in nanometers. Micro server is a small server appliance that works like a server.

North America was the dominant region in the global microserver IC market in 2017, due to high presence of key players in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intel

ARM Holdings

HPE

Dell

Quanta Computer

Applied Micro Circuits

Marvell Technology

Cavium

Penguin Computing

Ambedded Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Intel Based

ARM Based

Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

