Global Non-Residential Humidifier Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Non-residential humidifiers are used to maintain the suitable moisture content of environmental air in manufacturing facilities, office buildings, clean rooms, data centers, laboratories, and hospitals.
One of the major factors that will drive the demand for humidifiers in the textile industries is the hygroscopic nature of textiles, which makes them susceptible to changes in moisture content. Moreover, the incorrect humidity control may impact textile properties such as tensile strength, fiber diameter, elasticity, and friction and cause weight loss.
Another contributing factor responsible for the increasing demand for humidifiers in the textile industries is the build-up of static charges in textile processing. Consequently, the need for humidifiers grows to maintain optimal humidity control for the proper processing of these textile materials.
The global Non-Residential Humidifier market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Non-Residential Humidifier volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Residential Humidifier market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Carel Industries
Condair
Mee
AMCO
Armstrong International
DnB Humidifier Manufacturing
Humidifiers
Munters
Nordmann Engineering
Smart Fog
STULZ USA
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Adiabatic
Isothermal
Segment by Application
Industrial
Commercial
